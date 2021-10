With a Luxuriously Laid-Back Look that Reminds Us of The South of France, Nce Is Right at Home on The Côte D\'azur or Just About Anywhere Else. Designed with A Gently Sculpting High-Rise Fit, These Wide Leg Jeans Are Casual yet Always Sophisticated. Tusk Is a Soft Ecru Hue with Baked in Whiskering, a Sharp Front Crease, and A Raw Hem.