This whiskey glass gift is perfect for the whiskey connoisseur who loves drinking, scotch, bourbon, or whiskey. Funny saying for dad, grandfather, son, or brother. Whether you’re a bartender at a pub or someone on the food service industry, everyone loves a neat glass of whiskey at Christmas or during the holidays. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.