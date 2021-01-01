iS Clinical Neck Perfect (1.7 oz.)

You'll love iS Clinical's Neck Perfect, which helps care for mature skin by lifting and firming skin on your neck. Designed with powerful alpha hydroxy acids and antioxidants, this product also diminishes the appearance of fine lines, free radical damage and dark spots. This neck cream is paraben-free and dermatologist approved.Key Ingredients:Alpha Hydroxy Acids: lightens dark spots and stimulates cell turnover, restoring your skin back to its natural radianceAntioxidants: helps signs of aging fade and stops environmental stressors from doing more damageHyaluronic Acid: moisturizes and protects your skinSalicylic Acid: fights acne-causing bacteria to help keep your skin clear of blemishes