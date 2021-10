Silvertone 'Be' Inspiration Pendant Necklace. Accent your ensemble with this charming pendant necklace that boasts a kind-hearted message and a shining silvertone finish. Full graphic text: Be (first pendant) kind at peace free true brave strong happy thankful compassionate.18'' L with 2'' extenderLobster claw claspZinc alloyAvoid long-term exposure to humid air or strong light Imported