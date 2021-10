Sterling Silver Heart Double Disk Personalized Pendant Necklace. Show off your own or another's namesake in this sterling silver charm necklace that's engraved with personalized detail.Additional text included as shownChain: 20'' LPendant: 0.87'' diameterSpring ring claspSterling silverShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.