Syntrax Nectar, Native Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate, Refreshing Fruit-Juice Flavor, RBST-Free, Grass-Fed Whey, Mixes Instantly, Lactose & Gluten Free, Apple Ecstasy, 2.0 Pounds

- PROMINA WHEY PROTEIN ISOLATE: Derives from rBST-free fresh milk sourced from local grass-fed cows in the USA. It is produced through cold filtering to remove all sugar and fat, leaving only native, pure whey protein. - MIXES INSTANTLY: Nectar is fully instantized, which means it quickly and effortlessly stirs into your preferred liquid with just a spoon. Promina is instantly soluble and has no taste so that you will only experience the best fruit flavors that nature has to offer. - REFRESHING, FRUIT JUICY FLAVORS: Nectar is now available in more than ten flavors, ranging from Strawberry Kiwi, to Fuzzy Navel, to Lemon Tea, Nectar will keep you coming back for more. - LACTOSE & GLUTEN FREE: Nectar is practically devoid of any gluten or lactose and is safe even for those who are lactose intolerant. - UNRIVALED MANUFACTURING: SI03 produces its revolutionary formulas in one of the top manufacturing facilities of its kind in North America. This, combined with SI03’s unwavering commitment to excellence, allows for unmatched production and quality control. We are fully Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant. - STRINGENT QUALITY CONTROL: With frequent testing and strict quality control, Syntrax products have no equal. SI03 is so confident in the potency and efficacy of its products that it backs each one with a satisfaction guarantee for every retail customer.