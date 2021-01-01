When it's time for weekend roadster driving along captivating highway curves, go for the Bally Neffer/0 Loafer. Genuine leather upper. Slip-on construction. Signature penny-keeper strap across the vamp. Almond moc-toe silhouette. Leather lining. Cushioned leather insole. Layered square heel. Durable synthetic sole. Made in Switzerland. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 5 in Weight: 13.8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 10 UK (US Men's 11), width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.