Have yourself noticed in a retro streetwear look with the adidas Originals Neighborhood Hoodie. This lightweight sweatshirt is constructed with an attached drawstring hood, long rib cuffed sleeves with signature triple stripes, embroidered left chest patch, embroidered bullseye logo at the right chest, rib cuffed hem and large 'Tokyo' logo at the back to have your style on point. Pullover construction. 100% polyester. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Sleeve Length: 33 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.