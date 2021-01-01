Nekteck 28W Foldable Portable Solar Charger with 2 USB Port, IPX4 Waterproof Hiking Camping Gear Sunpowered Charger Compatible with iPhone.

HIGH CONVERSION EFFICIENCY Built with highly efficient SunPower Maxeon solar cell that is known to perform better than conventional panels in the market. It can produce up to 28W which is higher compared to other solar panel chargers DURABLE AND WATER RESISTANT Highly reliable for outdoor use like hiking camping and long travels. With its IPX4 waterproof technology robust canvas surface and stitching it can withstand different weather conditions. PROVIDES POWER FOR 2 USB DEVICES: It can simultaneously charge 2USB devices up to 2.4A(5V) max per port or 4.0A (5V) as its maximum charging power. And it is compatible with majority of mobile phones- iPhone series/iPad/Kindle Fire/Galaxy tablets/Galaxy S GPS Camera tablets and other USB devices(USB-A to Lightning Cable is NOT included) FOLDABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT The solar panels can be folded (6.3x 11.1x 1.1 inch) and can easily be attached to your backpack or travel bags since it has 2 metal hooks and 5 eyelets.