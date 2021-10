60% Cotton, 40% Viscose 58% Cotton, 42% Lyocell 100% Cotton China Machine Wash style - cuffed short sleeve button up front collar shirt you can wear 2-ways straight down or with a tie front hem on a relaxed fit body versatility - goes great with all bottoms from slacks to jeans and leggings to skirts or shorts, ideal light weight travel attire. length - this cute woven top is 25 1/2 inches from shoulder to hem with a 71 1/4 inch hem sweep and 7 3/4 inch short sleeve Fit type: Loose Fit