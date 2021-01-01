Sparkle and shine on any occasion with the Schutz Nellina Stiletto. The Slim ankle-strap sandal makes a statement with its crystal embellished straps across the vamp, and open square-toe silhouette. Slip-on styling. Leather wrapped stiletto heel. Leather and synthetic upper and lining. Leather insole and outsole. Made in Brazil. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 3 4 in Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.