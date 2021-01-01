Derek Lam 10 Crosby Nemea Floral Pleated Dress

Elevate your look in this stunning midi dress featuring a tassel string detail at neckline, pleated accents, fitted waist, and smocked ruffle cuffs. V-neck Long sleeves Smocked cuffs with ruffle trim Pullover style Tassel details at neckline Printed all-over Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Midi silhouette About 51" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Eight years after founding his eponymous brand, Derek Lam launched Derek Lam 10 Crosby in 2011, named after the address of his New York City office. Staying true to his downtown aesthetic, Lam designs feminine, relaxed pieces for all occasions. Contemporary Sportswear - Derek Lam 10 Crosby > Derek Lam 10 Crosby > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Derek Lam 10 Crosby. Color: Ecru. Size: 4.