After being a cult favorite for over 20 years, Balenciaga's City bag is revamped with a more structured trapezoidal silhouette. It's crafted in Italy from glossy croc-embossed calfskin leather with all the same cool details, such as moto-inspired hardware, trailing zipper pulls and hand-whipstitched handles. Two-way top-zip closure Top carry handles; removable, adjustable shoulder strap Exterior zip pocket Interior wall pocket Structured