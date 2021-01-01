Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Pink dial with luminous silver-tone index-style hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day/date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 30 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Neo Classic Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Neo Classic Quartz Pink Dial Ladies Watch SUR351P1.