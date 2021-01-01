Neo Nude Compact Powder Foundation

The Neo Nude Compact is a pure pigment powder that can be used as a finishing powder to complete your "no makeup" makeup look with an effortless glow. It can also be worn alone as a powder foundation with sheer coverage. Upon contact, the powder combines with skin's natural hydration, becoming one with the skin. The powder transforms into a veil-like filter, avoiding any harsh lines, smears, or caking. The Neo Nude Compact combines the radiant finish of liquid foundation with the portability of a face compact. It is the perfect glow product for the woman on-the-go! Powder foundations are traditionally formulated with "white filler powder" that cause light to reflect off the skin in photographs. The Neo Nude Compact contains pure pigments that eliminate this "flash-effect" and leave your skin looking photo-ready throughout the day. The outer packaging of the compact matches the shade inside. Use Ecstasy Balm Lipstick and Neo Nude A-Lines to complete your "no makeup makeup" look! FREE RETURNS ON ALL FOUNDATIONS.