Amazfit Neo Smart Watch and Activity Tracker

The Amazfit Neo features a retro four-sided screen, equipped with four physical buttons and a design which provides the perfect balance of style and versatile functionality. It’s the perfect combination of classic design and modern features. Equipped with BioTracker PPG sensor , the Amazfit Neo can monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day, providing real-time heart rate monitoring to help you better understand your health status. The Amazfit Neo integrates the innovative PAI Health Assessment System, which eliminates the need to track complicated data and allows you to intuitively understand your physical state at a glance. PAI can be used anytime, anywhere and with any form of exercise in your daily life. Get a clear understanding of your health through your PAI score without having to keep track of complex data. The Amazfit Neo allows you to choose from running, walking or cycling modes, and view more detailed information about your exercise time and heart rate to help increase your PAI value score. The Amazfit Neo features a retro styled, always-on display. It's power efficient and lets you see the screen clearly under bright light. The Lift-to-wake feature allows you to activate the screen quickly and naturally when reading the time.