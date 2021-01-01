Neo Traditional Australian Aboriginal Art Platypus Tote Bag

Our Platypus tee makes a perfect gift for Naidoc Week, Animal Lovers, Christmas & Birthdays gift for Mom, Dad, Son, Daughter, Brother, Sister, Aunt, Uncle, Cousin, Grandmother, Grandfather, Best Friend, Friends, Co-Worker & Even Complete Strangers. The Platypus also known as the duck-billed platypus is native to Australia and has been described as a duck-billed, beaver-tailed, otter-footed, egg laying only mammal. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.