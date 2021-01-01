Lounge around poolside with the Margaritaville NeoSoff™ Inflatable Pool Float. With a NeoSoff™ exterior shell, this lounger provides plush comfort on the water without sacrificing the strength and durability of a traditional pool float. You’ll love the Float Comfort system that inflates for a hammock-like experience- perfect for kicking back in the warm afternoon sun. FEATURES: Designed for one person Great for use in or around the pool Built-in pillow for lounging comfort Separate pillow chamber for optimal inflation NeoSoff™ exterior shell boasts a soft, plush comfort Float Comfort system inflates for a hammock-like experience with the durability of a traditional pool float Soft, neoprene construction Heavy-duty, PVC bladder Mesh sides for easy and quick drainage Dimensions: 72” x 24” Dual, quick inflation valves: one for the body, one for the pillow