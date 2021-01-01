From nepal love designs

Nepalese Roots Ancestry Immigrant Patriotic USA Nepal Flags Tank Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This patriotic design featuring a tree in stars & stripes style American flag & Nepal flag roots with the text "American Grown With Nepalese Roots" is for a Nepalese or Nepalese-American with dual citizenship & wants to show your Nepalese heritage. Design is the perfect way to represent the USA & Nepal. Show off USA pride & pride in your Nepalese ancestry with this Family Heritage design for an American who has a family history in Nepal. Be proud of your ancestry & share it with the world! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com