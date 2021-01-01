Castañer - + Net Sustain Carina 80 Suede Wedge Espadrilles - Brown

Castañer's signature wedge dates back to the early '70, when Lorenzo and his wife Isabel created the first ever pair for Yves Saint Laurent - they've remained an iconic summer style ever since. Handmade in Spain from velvety suede, some recycled cotton for the canvas at the heel and natural jute rope, this camel 'Carina' version fastens with slender ties that wrap elegantly around your ankle. Wear it with: [ANNA QUAN Dress id1238187], [ANNA QUAN Blazer id1238181], [HEREU Tote id1236658], [lescarf Scarf id1243877], [Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings id1204907], [Jennifer Fisher Ring id1241498], [Jennifer Fisher Choker id1194700], [Alighieri Necklace id1211045], [Anne Manns Necklace id1213285]. This product Reduces Waste and supports Craft and Community. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.