Arch4's 'Elena' sweatshirt is one of those styles you'll reach for constantly because it's cozy, soft and comfortable. It's made from cashmere certified by GOTS, the highest ECOCERT Greenlife standard, and has an easy relaxed fit. The delicate yarns require a little more attention than most, so be sure to launder it carefully (and kindly). This product was created using Considered Materials. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.