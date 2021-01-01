Veja - + Net Sustain Esplar Leather And Suede Sneakers - White

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Veja's 'Esplar' sneakers are named after an ethical organization which supports the farming families the label works with in Brazil. Designed just for us, this pair is cut from smooth leather with beige suede accents and lined in breathable organic cotton. The thick soles are made from wild rubber that's sustainably harvested in the Amazonian rainforest. Shown here with: [Victoria Beckham Sweater id1110676], [Miu Miu Skirt id1118948], [BY FAR Shoulder bag id1086336], [Jennifer Fisher Earrings id1116419]. This product was created using Considered Materials. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.