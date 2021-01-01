Chopard - + Net Sustain Happy Diamonds 18-karat Rose Gold Diamond Necklace - one size

Chopard designer Ronald Kurowski thought up the label's iconic 'Happy Diamonds' collection in the '70s - he was walking through the Black Forest and came across a waterfall bursting with thousands of droplets. Crafted from 18-karat gold with a heart-shaped pendant, this necklace houses five freely moving diamonds inspired by the natural scenery. It makes such a thoughtful gift or heirloom to be passed to future generations. Shown here with: [Alexander McQueen Blazer id1135771], [James Perse Tank id1112648], [Goldsign Jeans id1115448], [Chopard Necklace id1178280]. This product supports Craft and Community. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.