Cover Swim's rash guard is cut from the brand's elasticated Swim Jersey® - made using highly opaque, recycled microfibers, the fabric offers 98% protection against the sun's harmful UV rays. Woven with recycled nylon and blended with stretch, it's cut for a slim fit that's ideal for days spent paddle boarding or surfing. This product was Locally Made and Reduces Waste. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.