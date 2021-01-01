Noble Panacea - + Net Sustain The Brilliant Vibrant Eye Infusion Refill, 30 X 0.3ml - one size

Noble Panacea's 'Brilliant Vibrant Eye' infusion tightens and brightens while softening the look of fine lines and dark circles. Blended with Caffeine, Ginkgo Biloba and Red Seaweed to protect the most delicate skin on your face from stress, fatigue and pollution, this silky, creamy formula contains Organic Molecular Vessel™ technology to ensure each ingredient penetrates deeply. The packaging is made from 100% recyclable, FSC®-certified paper sourced from well-managed forests. - Suitable for all skin types - Free from parabens, silicones, mineral oil, phthalates, petrolatum, formaldehyde, artificial colorants, synthetic fragrances, paraffin, alcohol, ingredients of animal origin, PEG and EDTA - 30 single-use Active Daily Doses - Vegan - Refill of the 'The Brilliant Vibrant Eye Infusion' This product was Designed for Circularity. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.