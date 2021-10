Faithfull The Brand's dresses are made by talented artisans in Bali, where the label was conceived. Cut from linen, this 'Thulla' dress is patterned with dainty florals and framed by cute puffed sleeves. The wrap front creates a plunging neckline - for the best effect, layer gold necklaces on top. This product was Locally Made and supports Craft and Community. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.