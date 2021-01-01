BONDI BORN - + Net Sustain X Lg Electronics Linen Camisole - Green

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Teaming up with LG Electronics, BONDI BORN has created a capsule that uses innovative AI DD™ technology to ensure each piece can endure wash cycles and therefore last longer. This camisole is made from breathable Japanese linen in a sage-green hue and has a versatile, minimal silhouette. Wear it with: [BONDI BORN Skirt id1308045], [Loewe Tote id1292481], [Emme Parsons Sandals id1236418], [Laura Lombardi Bracelet id1260654], [Loren Stewart Necklace id1260569], [Jennifer Fisher Earrings id1116420]. The capsule was especially created to be 100% machine washable and will launch alongside LG Electronics' #careforwhatyouwear campaign. This product was Locally Made and was created using Considered Materials and Processes. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.