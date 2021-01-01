Rick Owens Neue Strech-Wool Long Jacket

This elegant stretch wool jacket is finish in an on-trend neutral hue and defined by its masculine-inspired structured shoulders and sartorial seamed construction. Notched lapels Long sleeves Front button close Chest slip pocket Four waist slip pockets Button cuffs Vented front and back hem Lined Wool/viscose Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 31" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Rick Owens > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rick Owens. Color: Rust. Size: 4.