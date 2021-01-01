For lovers of all things Great design for Girlfriend Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome support, Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome Niece, Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome nephew, Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome son, Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome daughter, Neurolept 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.