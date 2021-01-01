Perricone MD Neuropeptide Firming Moisturiser 59ml

Perricone MD Neuropeptide Firming Moisturizer is the secret Dr. Perricone has kept in his anti-ageing vault, until now. This luxurious and emollient moisturiser will nourish and renew your skin even during the cold winter season. Helping to provide a firmer, more youthful appearance to the skin, Perricone MD Neuropeptide Firming Moisturizer diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, improves the appearance of facial contours, and skin's tone and texture giving your skin an appearance of a 'lift', whilst providing superior moisture replenishment. The result is luminous, vibrant, healthy looking skin. This firming moisturiser combines three powerful sciences: neuropeptide, DMAE and phosphatidylcholine that work synergistically to achieve the look of more youthful, radiant looking skin. Neuropeptide, a string of amino acids help reduce the depth of fine lines and wrinkles that naturally appear as we age; DMAE, Dr. Perricone's famous and superior patented ingredient delivers firming benefits; and phosphatidylcholine, formulated to mimic the lipids (fats) found in skin cells which help protect and hydrate your skin, providing superior moisture. Neuropeptide Firming Moisturizer works synergistically with all NV Perricone MD Treatment products. Directions of use: Apply in circular motions to face and neck over any NV Perricone Treatment products. Formulated for both morning and evening use.