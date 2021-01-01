From neurosyphilis family awareness support ribbon

Neurosyphilis Family Awareness Friend Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Friend Neurosyphilis support, Neurosyphilis Niece, Neurosyphilis nephew, Neurosyphilis son, Neurosyphilis daughter, Neurosyphilis baby, K12Neurosyphilis Friend, Neurosyphilis coworker, Neurosyphilis Loved One, Lo 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com