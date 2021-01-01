ybf Multi Neutralizing & Illuminating Crème Duo

Ybf Neutralizing & Illuminating Crème Duo. A duo of neutralizing and illuminating creme's designed to help you create a flawless looking complexion. -This featherweight creme feels like silk, goes on so smoothly, and it's so easy to blend and manipulate -Create an aura of pure elegance with your best illuminating crème -This luxurious, silky-textured cream can be applied directly to the skin or layered over foundation -You will love the way the silky pearl-like pigments create a soft-optic and light-reflecting hue, which helps disguise darkness and uneven skin tones or discoloration -The fine glimmer is not overly shimmery making it perfect for day or night. It kisses skin with a luminous finish that's soft, subtle and simply irresistible