ALLSAINTS Nevarra Splitsaints Dress in Sage. - size M (also in L, S, XS) ALLSAINTS Nevarra Splitsaints Dress in Sage. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Knit: 50% cotton 50% polySlip: 98% poly 2% elastane. Detachable slip with adjustable shoulder straps. Pull-on styling. Detachable knit sweatshirt. Satin fabric. Item sold as a set. Made in Portugal. ALLR-WD46. WD695T. Founded in East London in 1994, AllSaints breaks through the noise to offer something different. Cult leather jackets and signature biker boots - it's what they do. Prints you weren't expecting, and accessories you'll keep coming back for. It's about innovation, about turning your back on the trends and making your own rules, a uniform without uniformity. AllSaints is an attitude, wear it your way.