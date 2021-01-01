Everlast Nevatear 40 lb. Heavy Bag, Black

The Everlast® Nevatear™ 40 lb. Heavy Bag is created with a specially blended filler mix of sanitized synthetic and natural fibers provides resilient shock absorbency. Premium Nevatear™ material with reinforced webbing provides functionality and durability. Heavy duty straps provide security and safety, perfect for many age groups and levels. Quality Constructed 40 lb. Heavy Bag Heavy duty straps provide security and safety Double-end loop provides increased functionality & resistance Blended filler mix of sanitized synthetic and natural fibers provides resilient shock absorbency Additional Details Includes adjustable chain to accommodate all sized users Warranty: 120 days from date of purchase