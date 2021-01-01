Never Say Never Sweetie Bralette

A celebrity favorite, the Never Say Never collection offers colorful, express-yourself styles to match your every mood. Sweetly scalloped edges and lovely lace details add star quality to these semi-sheer designs. Hollywood, here you come!, Style Number: NEVER1301 Mirror your natural shape in this sexy unlined bralette, Can be layered over a T-shirt bra for DD-G cups, Customize the fit with back adjustable straps, No closure - goes on over the head, Semi-sheer stretch microfiber lace AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,SmallBustedEdited,Allover 100% Lace,Lace,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,NeverSayNever,Soft Cup,Bralette,BraletteNotSwim,Lace Bralette,Unlinednotsportsbra,Seamed,Unlined,Adjustable back straps,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Bra