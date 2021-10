With this saying you draw all eyes on you and show that you are an East product from the GDR. The perfect East Germany gift for all ladies and gentlemen of the 90s eastern who were part of the wall and are proud Ossis. If you come from the old federal states from Saxony, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt, Berlin, Brandenburg or from Mecklenburg Vorpommern, these clothing would be just the thing for you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem