Never underestimate an old man with arrow and bow. A saying that almost overflows with truth. You should never underestimate an old man with arrow and bow. Wisdom and experience decides who hit the target. Age is only one number in archery. The perfect gift idea for birthdays, Father's Day, Christmas, Easter, Halloween or Valentine's Day. A fun gift for dad, grandpa, grandad, boyfriend, colleague, brother, father and uncle. Archers Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem