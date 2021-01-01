Nevertheless Science Persisted T-shirt

Unique Gift for Science Enthusiasts. Available in men's and women's sizes for your choice and comfort. Share your love for science with this awesome t-shirt. This t-shirt is listed under science t-shirt, science lovers shirt, earth day t-shirt, March for Science, Protect Science, Stand up for Science shirt, science not silence. Great Gift for Christmas, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, Birthday, Graduation, or any other occasion. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem