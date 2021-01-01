Gucci New Ace Donald Duck Sneakers

Imbued with a playful spirit, legendary Disney characters continue to enrich the house's narrative. Donald Duck adds a whimsical feel to signature shapes and designs. Here, the recognizable image is reworked in an embroidered patch decorating the Ace sneaker. White leather Donald Duck patch Disney Red and green web Green leather details Lining contains leather made through an innovative scrap-less process that minimizes the production of finished leather scraps and decreases the consumption of new natural resources compared to traditional methods. Rubber sole Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND First launched in 1921, the Italian luxury fashion house quickly became known for its fine leather craftsmanship and accessories. Under the helm of Creative Director Alessandro Michele since 2015, the brand's contemporary designs include shoes, clothing and accessoriesoften boasting the distinctive Horsebit motif. Women's Shoes - Gucci Womens Shoes > Gucci > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Gucci. Color: Bianco. Size: 8.