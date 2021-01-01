FIRESIDE by Dearfoams New Castle Genuine Shearling Cross Band Slide

The FIRESIDE by Dearfoams New Castle Genuine Shearling Cross Band offers complete comfort for your feet with moisture-wicking, temperature regulating designs for your feet. Plush cushioning cradles your feet in super-soft fashion. Dyed, real fur from lamb originated from Australia. Open toe. Slip on style. Naturally comfortable lining provides moisture-wicking and regulates temperature for ultimate comfort. Increased density indoor and outdoor sole for longer wear. Upper and lining made of Australian dyed sheepskin material. Synthetic sole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.