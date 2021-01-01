Revlon New Complexion One-Step Compact Makeup, 010 Natural Tan, 0.35 oz

Revlon’s face powder offers light coverage in a cream to powder formula that melts into the skin for a soft, no makeup, makeup lookJust smooth the powder for face on your skin in short strokes and blend for even toned skin with a natural finishThis weightless compact powder makeup is oil free, irritant free, and won’t clog poresOur face powder is available in 8 shades that provide light coverageRevlon has the high-quality, high-pigment, bold makeup you need to be yourself. Create any look—day to night, weekday to weekend—with our longwear color eyeshadows, eyeliners, matte or shiny lipsticks, and more