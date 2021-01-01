Diane von Furstenberg New Edith Top in Red. - size XS (also in L, S) Diane von Furstenberg New Edith Top in Red. - size XS (also in L, S) 53% viscose 47% rayon. Made in China. Dry clean only. Adjustable shoulder straps. Lightweight crepe fabric. DVF-WS219. DVFBS2P011. Diane von Furstenberg first arrived in the fashion world in 1972 with her iconic wrap dress, the seed of what is today a full fashion house. By 1976, Diane had sold millions of her dresses, coming to symbolize female power and freedom to an entire generation. In 1997, after a hiatus from fashion, Diane reemerged on the New York fashion scene with the re-launch of the dress that had started it all and began transforming her company into the global luxury lifestyle brand it is today.