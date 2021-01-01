Maaji New Found Love Halles Bikini Top in Lemon. - size L (also in M, S) Maaji New Found Love Halles Bikini Top in Lemon. - size L (also in M, S) Self: 82% recycled poly 18% spandexLining: 87% recycled poly 13% spandex. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Removable padded cups. Back S-hook closure. Adjustable shoulder straps with ruffle trim. Reversible styling. Item not sold as a set. MAAJ-WX892. 2599SBR002. Sisters Manuela and Amalia Sierra began pursuing their dream of creating a brand that would enchant us all with its unique inventiveness. The Maaji signature is built upon the unexpected mixture of prints, textures, cutting-edge silhouettes and the sweet, ubiquitous presence of details. The result: a one of a kind product, a real piece of art.