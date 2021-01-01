New Hampshire Drinking Legend Oktoberfest July 4th Premium T-Shirt

Vintage New Hampshire Drinking Legend Gift design for beer & alcohol loving men and women who live in the USA. Get this as Oktoberfest, 4th of July or Christmas gifts for your dad, mom, husband or wife if they are american. View our brandname for more designs. This is ideal as Christmas, birthday, thanksgiving, father's and mother's day gifts for your mom, dad, husband, wife, daughter, grandmother or grandpa. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.