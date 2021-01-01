Decort New Lift Dimension Enhanced Rejuvenating Cream

WHAT IT IS This silky cream helps skin appear smooth and lifted with a combination of centella asiatica extract to promote moisturization and collagen tripeptide to increase collagen production. It also contains rose fruit and panax ginseng root extracts to increase skin-supporting elastin fibers. Paraben-free. Allergy tested 1.7 oz. Made in Japan. WHAT IT DOES Skin feels fully hydrated, and appears more firm, lifted and bouncy. WHO IT'S FOR For all skin types. HOW TO USE IT Morning and evening, massage into face, neck, and d colletage. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS Centella Asistica Extract: A medicinal herb also known as Gotu Kola that assists with skin hydration, as well as collagen production. Collagen Tripeptide: Promotes collagen production and ideal collagen fiber formation. Rose Fruit Extract: An anti-inflammatory, it also helps inhibit the enzymes that degrade skin-supporting elastin fibers. INGREDIENTS Water/aqua/eau butylene glycol alcohol glycereth-26 glycerin betaine diglycerin adenosine alcaligenes polysaccharides andrographis paniculata extract arginine camellia sinensis leaf extract disodium adenosine triphosphate glucose hydrolyzed collagen panax ginseng root extract poria cocos sclerotium extract rosa gallica flower extract rosa multiflora fruit extract sesamum indicum (sesame) sprout extract theanine theobroma cacao (cocoa) seed extract tocopherol cetyl ethylhexanoate cholesterol di-c12-15 pareth-8 phosphate dipropylene glycol disodium edta ethyl oleate glyceryl tripalmate/palm kernelate/olivate/macadamiate/rapeseedate hydrogenated lecithin hydrogenated lysolecithin oleyl oleate peg-20 hydrogenated castor oil phytosteryl oleate sodium lactate sorbitol tamarindus indica seed gum phenoxyethanol fragrance (parfum)?? citronellol geraniol limonene linalool caramel. Cosmetics - Decorte > Decort > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Decort