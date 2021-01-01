Decort New Lift Dimension Replenish + Firm Lotion ER

WHAT IT IS This elegant, Extra Rich lotion is designed for drier complexions. The watery texture instantly replenishes and firms drier skin's appearance, infusing cell-energizing ATP, as well as soothing tea leaf extract to help minimize inflammation. 6.7 oz. Made in Japan. WHAT IT DOES Skin feels fully hydrated and smoother after application. Helps increase cellular metabolism for a healthy effect. WHO IT'S FOR For all skin types. HOW TO USE IT Use morning and night after preparing skin with Emulsion. Saturate a cotton pad with Lotion, then pat generously onto the face, neck, and d colletage. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS ATP: Also known as adenosine triphosphate, this organic compound provides the energy for most cellular processes. Tea Leaf Extract: Reduces inflammation inside skin that can lead to the appearance of aging. Panax Ginseng Root Extract: An antioxidant, this plant extract also helps increase cellular activation and guard against elastin fiber breakdown. INGREDIENTS Water/aqua/eau glycerin butylene glycol alcohol glucose peg-8 diglycerin adenosine alcaligenes polysaccharides andrographis paniculata extract camellia sinensis leaf extract disodium adenosine triphosphate hydrolyzed collagen panax ginseng root extract poria cocos sclerotium extract rosa gallica flower extract rosa multiflora fruit extract serine sesamum indicum (sesame) sprout extract theanine theobroma cacao (cocoa) seed extract tocopherol cetyl ethylhexanoate cholesterol dimethicone dipentaerythrityl hexahydroxystearate/hexastearate/hexarosinate dipropylene glycol disodium edta ethyl oleate hydrogenated lecithin hydrogenated lysolecithin oleic acid oleyl oleate polyglyceryl-2 diisostearate propylene glycol dicaprate sodium dilauramidoglutamide lysine tamarindus indica seed gum phenoxyethanol fragrance (parfum)?? citronellol geraniol limonene linalool caramel. Cosmetics - Decorte > Decort > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Decort