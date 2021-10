Funny pug owner gift tee features the text "New Pugs On The Block" with 5 very cute and cool pug pop stars This is by far the best funny Pug gag tee for a Christmas or Birthday gift. It is a totally cool Pug fan tee as conversation starter to make everyone lol! Great gag Pug puppy tee for fun at school, work, dog park or around the house. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem