New Remi pant in bi-stretch cotton

You asked, we answered. We gave our best-selling Remi pant a slightly lower rise and a front zip fly. The fit is still slightly slimmer than a true straight-leg with streamlined back seams and a cropped ankle with subtle kick-flare and slits. In our customer-favorite easy-to-move-in bi-stretch cotton and lots of vibrant colors and prints, these will definitely be the MVP (most valuable pants) in your closet. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.