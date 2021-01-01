DOLCE & GABBANA New Skinny Pants

ONLY AT SAKS Skinny pant tailored in Italian stretch wool Banded waist Zip fly with hook-and-bar closure Front waist darts Pleated leg Cropped hem Back welt pockets Rise, about 13" Inseam, about 30" Wool/ spandex Dry clean Made in Italy Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes are mainstays of the Italian label, launched in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The eye-catching line includes a lineup of sleek clothing and maximalist shoes and handbags. Advanced European - Dolce And Gabbana Rtw > Dolce & gabbana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DOLCE & GABBANA. Color: Black. Size: 0.