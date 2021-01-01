New vintage cotton crewneck T-shirt in faded floral

Meet our new and improved vintage cotton tee. We updated the silhouette to feature a slightly higher neckline for a true crew fit that will never lose its shape and strengthened the stitching at the edges for extra durability. The backstory on this best-selling fabric? In 2004, we set out to replicate one of our favorite thrift store T-shirts, and the result is our vintage cotton—famous for its heathered texture and softness. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.